Most Idaho voters may be looking to the March 10 election to choose their presidential primary candidates; in Ada County that's the only question on the ballot. In Canyon County, four school districts are relying on voters to authorize supplemental levies.
The Vallivue, Caldwell, Nampa and Middleton school districts are each asking voters for two-year supplemental levies to help cover the expenses of operating a school district.
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
The presidential primary for Democratic, Republican and Constitution party candidates is March 10, and 2020 marks a big change for Idaho Democrats.
In 2016, the Democrats used the caucus format, but the unwieldy and time-intensive nature of the voting process prompted the Idaho Democratic Party shift to the simpler primary system.
To vote in the Republican primary, one must be registered with the Republican party. To vote in the Democratic or Constitution primary, one must be registered to those respective parties or be unaffiliated.
For the presidential primary, Idahoans can change party affiliation up to and including March 10, according to Ada County Clerk's Office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini. Voters can find a political party affiliation form at idahovotes.gov/voting and return it to their county clerk's office.
On the Democrat ballot, one can cast their vote for:
- Michael Bennet (ended campaign Feb. 11)
- Joe Biden
- Mike Bloomberg
- Cory Booker (ended campaign Jan. 13)
- Steve Burke
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro (ended campaign Jan. 2)
- Roque De La Fuente
- John Delaney (ended campaign Jan. 31
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick (ended campaign Feb. 12)
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson (ended campaign Jan. 10)
- Andrew Yang (ended campaign Feb. 11)
On the Republican side, the options are less expansive:
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Bob Ely
- Matthew Matern
- Donald Trump
- Joe Walsh (ended campaign Feb. 7)
- Bill Weld
The Constitution Party's ballot size is also fairly short:
- Sheila "Samm" Tittle
- Don Blankenship
- Daniel Clyde Cummings
- Don Grundmann
- Charles Kraut
- J.R. Myers
All three ballots will have an option for voters to write in a candidate's name.
According to prior reporting by the Idaho Press, the De La Fuentes are father and son, both running for different parties.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY
The Nampa School District is seeking a $12.9 million-per-year, two-year supplemental levy, after the district’s levy request narrowly failed in November. Most of that funding would go toward building repairs, staff salaries and curriculum.
District officials previously told the Idaho Press that several schools are in desperate need of repairs and maintenance, specifically mentioning the leaky roofs at Skyview and Nampa high schools and East Valley Middle School.
The current $9.4 million-per-year supplemental levy expires June 30. The levy delegated $450,000 per year for building maintenance. The levy on the March ballot would increase the maintenance budget to $3.5 million per year.
More than $3.9 million of the levy would pay for staff salaries — for 36 teachers and nine administrators — and current programs, according to district officials. Another $3.8 million per year would pay for curriculum and technology.
The district’s current tax levy rate is $399 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The proposed levy rate, including the $12.9 million levy, would be $335 per $100,000 of taxable value; it's lower because the district plans to reduce its bond payments so taxpayers don't face a tax hike.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY
The Caldwell School District is seeking a $4.1 million-per-year, two-year levy to support extracurricular activities and preserve class sizes.
That's higher than the district's typical levy request that land between $2.5 million and $2.7 million per year. District officials boosted the amount this year because they're anticipating a loss in state funding as more than 600 students transfer to three new charter schools.
Approximately $1.5 million of the levy would make up for the lost funding. The rest would pay for a school resource officer for Caldwell’s six elementary schools and go toward programs including Advanced Placement classes, art, band, drama, STEM programs and sports, among others.
The proposed levy would have an estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of $163 per $100,000 of taxable property value, based on current conditions. That's up from the current $99 per $100,000. However, the district plans to keep its overall levy rate at $366 per $100,000, in part by lowering bond payments.
VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY
The Vallivue School District is asking voters to authorize a $4.5 million-per-year, two-year levy to support a growing student body.
The district saw an increase of 400 students from this year to last year. The Vallivue School District has kept the same $4.5 million-per-year levy rate since 2010.
According to the district’s website the levy will go toward paying for kindergarten and support staff, extracurricular activities and textbooks and curriculum.
The estimated average annual cost of the proposed supplemental levy to the taxpayer is $112 per $100,000 of taxable property value per year, based on current conditions. The district's overall property tax levy rate is slated to stay the same, because of rising market value, at $468 per $100,000.
Supplement levy revenue would go toward:
- $310,000: Hiring additional teachers for all-day kindergarten
- $250,000: Hiring support staff and special education teachers
- $260,000: School resource officers (police)
- $1.05 million: Curriculum materials, textbooks and instructional improvement
- $770,000: Classroom supplies
- $1.1 million: Extracurricular programs and busing
- $550,000: AVID K-12 Program (Advanced Via Individual Determination) and college prep courses
- $210,000: Gifted & Talented Program
MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVY
The Middleton School District levy is asking voters to authorize a $1.5 million-per-year, two-year levy.
Superintendent Sherawn Reberry said the levy will go toward maintaining class sizes, continuing with curriculum adoption, technology for students and building maintenance.
The district will be working on science curriculum adoption, Reberry said, and on updating computers for students.
"We have been managing our budget wisely and we have been really asking to just be able to continue moving ourselves forward in the manner that we have been," Reberry said.
Cheryl Sanderson, district treasurer and business manager, said the district is sensitive to the taxpayers.
"Everyone is really sensitive to it and feel they are being overtaxed, so we feel that we want to be responsible and not increase our levy to a point where it would put further burden," Sanderson said.
The levy would cost taxpayers $94 per $100,000 of taxable property value per year, up from the current supplemental levy rate of $82 per $100,000.
The district also has a bond that costs $309 per $100,000 of taxable property value that is expected to decrease to $292 per $100,000, meaning the district's overall tax levy rate is expected to go down by $5 even if the supplemental passes.
"We are hoping people will see some tax relief from it," Sanderson said.
"If we can pass (the levy), we will be keeping our budget where we are," she said. "Anything spent will be spent to benefit the students."
The district will hand out levy information at its parent informational night about internet privacy on March 2, Reberry said.
Reporter Erin Bamer contributed to this report.