President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
BOISE — President Joe Biden will make his first official trip to Idaho today, attending a wildfire briefing at the National Interagency Fire Center as part of a western swing that also will include stops in Sacramento, Calif.; an aerial tour of the Caldor Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains; a campaign stop Monday evening with California Gov. Gavin Newson, who faces a recall election on Tuesday; and a stop in Denver on Tuesday to promote his economic agenda.
Biden is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 11:50 a.m. and his briefing with federal and state fire officials at NIFC is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. The president will then tour NIFC with members of the media and is scheduled to leave Boise at 1:55 p.m.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the president wants to highlight how wildfire season now lasts all year, and that severe weather affects one in three Americans, the Associated Press reported. Scientists say climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
Though this year’s wildfire season in Idaho has been relatively moderate in the southern portion of the state, forest fires have raged extensively in northern Idaho, and smoke from wildfires near and far has inundated the Treasure Valley since June, much earlier in the year than has been seen in the past. The state remains tinder-dry after a record-hot summer, and the national preparedness level has been at its highest level, five, for 60 days.
According to NIFC, more than 3.1 million acres have burned in wildfires thus far this fire season, and 80 large wildfires are currently burning across the nation, with more than 22,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel working to fight them.
Asked if Little will attend the president's NIFC briefing, Little's press secretary, Marissa Morrison, said in an email this morning, "Governor Little will join the Bureau of Land Management and President Biden for a roundtable discussion regarding wildfires at NIFC today."
This is a developing story and will be updated
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.