Lori Vallow stands and listens as the jury exits the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. The Idaho jury convicted Vallow of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophecies and illicit affairs.
Lori Vallow stands and listens as the jury exits the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. The Idaho jury convicted Vallow of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophecies and illicit affairs.
AP Photo/Kyle Green
Larry Woodcock raises a hand in victory as he emerges from the Ada County Courthouse after the verdict in the Lori Vallow trial was announced Friday.
BOISE — The prosecution said she was a woman searching for money, power and sex. Her attorneys said she was a mother caught in the clutches of a cult-like leader. On Friday afternoon, the jury decided who it believed when a verdict was reached after nearly seven hours of deliberation.
The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on all six charges she faced, including the murder of her two children and the conspiracy to murder her husband's ex-wife.
Vallow remained dead-faced, with no noticeable reaction as the verdict was read at the Ada County Courthouse. Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of Vallow's late son, J.J., broke down in tears as the guilty verdicts were read for the charges concerning the death of the boy. Others cried in the courthouse halls and elevators after court was adjourned.
Vallow was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
"We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial," prosecuting attorneys Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake said in a statement. "Given the pending case against the co-defendant (Daybell), we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
"We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable."
Many people were wiping away tears as they filed out of the courtroom. In the elevators, people talked about how emotional of a day it was and expressed their joy with one another.
As the Woodcocks exited the courthouse, they were met with boisterous cheers. Cars passing by honked their horns in celebration. Larry Woodcock sang “We Will Rock You” by Queen — one of J.J. Vallow’s favorite songs. Then, he switched to Willie Nelson.
“Turn out the lights. The party's over. They say that all. Good things will come. Lori, it came to you today!” Larry Woodcock sang.
Larry Woodcock expressed his gratitude to the jurors, the court system, law enforcement and the “meticulous” efforts of the prosecution.
“I hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I hope that nobody has to see and hear the details of what happened to J.J., to Tylee, to Tammy,” he said through tears. “J.J., PawPaw loves you. I wish you were here. … Tylee, PawPaw loves you. Tammy I never met you. Tammy, you are a part of our lives. Tammy, I am sorry for what happened. My heart hurts.”
Kay Woodcock expressed her gratitude for the law enforcement who worked on the case and the journalists who covered it, saying they had become part of their family. As the investigators who worked on the case exited the courthouse, they too were met with cheers.
Larry Woodcock offered a final question to Lori Vallow, one he said he’d be asking at her sentencing.
“Power, sex and greed. And for what?” he said.
The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on six counts:
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (Tylee Ryan)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: First-degree murder (J.J. Vallow)
GUILTY: Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder (Tammy Daybell)
GUILTY: Grand theft
A sentencing date has not yet been announced. Lori Vallow will not face the death penalty, per a ruling made in March by Judge Steven Boyce. Lori Vallow's attorneys filed a motion seeking the dismissal of the state’s intent to seek the death penalty, and Boyce granted it, citing the “voluminous” amount of recently discovered evidence the defense received and the defense attorneys’ concern about reviewing it all in time for the trial.
The trial lasted six weeks. Jurors and courthouse attendees heard from dozens of witnesses prior to the defense and prosecution resting on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers, FBI agents, forensics experts, family, friends and neighbors all took the stand in the case, as previously reported.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.