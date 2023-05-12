Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The prosecution said she was a woman searching for money, power and sex. Her attorneys said she was a mother caught in the clutches of a cult-like leader. On Friday afternoon, the jury decided who it believed when a verdict was reached after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

The jury found Lori Vallow guilty on all six charges she faced, including the murder of her two children and the conspiracy to murder her husband's ex-wife.

Larry Woodcock hugs an attendee after the verdict was read in the Lori Vallow murder trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. 
Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood gets a hug after the jury's verdict in the Lori Vallow murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday. Vallow was found guilty on all counts. 

