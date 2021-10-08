Power outage

Over 4,200 customers lost power in one large outage in Eagle and Star, Idaho Power spokesman Sven Berg told the Idaho Press Friday. 

An animal of some kind got into the substation and caused an outage. Idaho Power does not know yet which animal, Berg said.

The outage lasted about an hour and a half, Berg said. It started just after noon and all customers had their power restored by around 1:30.

