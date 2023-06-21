Proposed Caldwell parking garge

The parking lot of Treasure Valley Community College in downtown Caldwell was previously identified as a site of interest for a proposed 500-space parking garage to help fill the need for additional parking as the city continues to grow. That project may not be needed yet after all, city officials said. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Caldwell may not need a new parking garage, after all.

Steve Jenkins, the city’s economic development director, shared the latest information on parking in downtown, including the results of a study, during the workshop portion of the city council’s meeting Tuesday night. While the study’s authors made some recommendations, including installing a parking payment system, they did not recommend the construction of a new garage.

