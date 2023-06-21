The city of Caldwell may not need a new parking garage, after all.
Steve Jenkins, the city’s economic development director, shared the latest information on parking in downtown, including the results of a study, during the workshop portion of the city council’s meeting Tuesday night. While the study’s authors made some recommendations, including installing a parking payment system, they did not recommend the construction of a new garage.
Jenkins gave a presentation to the council in March about the perceived need for constructing a four- or five-story parking garage with 500 stalls to serve downtown visitors as well as residents.
The council also heard a presentation on the need for fire and emergency medical services facility upgrades on Tuesday. Here are highlights from both presentations.
PARKING IN CALDWELL COULD BE IMPROVED WITH OTHER SYSTEMSKimley-Horn, a consulting firm with an office in Boise, conducted a parking study in Caldwell by looking at parking in the downtown area, from Fourth Street in the west to 11th Avenue in the east, and from Cleveland Boulevard in the south to Albany Street in the north.
In that area, the city has 695 on-street parking spaces, 642 off-street parking spaces, and 709 off-street, private commercial parking spaces, for a total of 2,046 parking spaces, Jenkins said.
The firm’s staff observed parking in the downtown area using drone footage on two different dates: Sunday, May 13, when a Mother’s Day Market took place at Indian Creek Plaza; and Tuesday, May 16, opening day of the farmers market, Jenkins said.
Parking demand peaked around noon on May 13 and around 6 p.m. on May 16.
“So, different dynamics given the events taking place on either day, but it gives you an idea of utilization downtown,” Jenkins said.
Overall, even considering the demand for parking that will be generated by apartment complexes already under construction or planned for downtown, the study concluded that “our parking, with 2,046 total spaces, public and private, is sufficient to meet the demand currently,” Jenkins said.
However, the study noted that if the city were to approve construction of a hotel, convention center or other large project, it could create parking demand beyond current projections, he said.
The study’s authors provided a number of recommendations. One that the city is already working on in partnership with Destination Caldwell is providing “wayfinding” signage to help people find parking. Other recommendations were creating a bus or trolley system and implementing a paid parking system.
“It was noted that there were some vehicles that had been in a parking stall for an extended period of time,” Jenkins said. “In order to move those vehicles around, paid parking may be helpful to get that going.”
Jenkins said he had met with three paid parking systems companies. His preferred option would be to go with The Car Park, a Boise-based company that manages paid parking systems across the U.S., including in downtown Boise. The company’s technology includes a license plate recognition vehicle, which scans people’s plates as opposed to chalking tires, and the company provides enforcement services and meter maintenance, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the fees from parking would likely not cover all the costs associated with the system but could offset some of it.
FIRE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES IMPROVEMENTSCaldwell Fire Chief Rick Frawley told the council Tuesday night that his department has been exploring some of the challenges and opportunities around station infrastructure. In partnership with Clearwater Financial, they developed a community survey and educational materials to gauge public interest in prioritizing and funding improvements.
Many of the city’s fire stations are aging, with the first and primary station, Fire Station 1, built in 1966, Frawley said. Tuesday morning, a new issue had cropped up — a leaky roof, he said.
The department is having trouble scaling its response efforts to calls, which have increased 30% over the past five years, he said. Department staff have begun logging data, such as how long crews have to work at a scene.
“We’re starting to track that information so that we can speak to the community about (the department’s) need for growth and our need for additional facilities,” Frawley said.
So far, priorities may include rebuilding Fire Station 1 in a new location that would allow a bigger footprint, building a new joint fire station — Fire Station 4 — at Lake Avenue and Karcher Road, in tandem with the city of Nampa’s fire department, and upgrading Fire Station 3 to have more dormitory facilities, he said.
The city’s Fire Station 4 is already located at Lake Avenue and Karcher Road, according to a map of stations and their response times posted on the department’s website. The city council approved funding to build the joint station with Nampa a few months ago, Frawley said.
The community survey opened last week and is available through the fire department’s website, said Chase Perry, a consultant with Clearwater Financial. So far, 141 respondents have shared their thoughts on priorities the department should focus on and how to finance them, he said.
The city is planning public outreach events for people to learn about the needs of the department, said Char Jackson, city spokesperson, via text. People will also see city representatives at summer events, including the Caldwell Night Rodeo and Canyon County Fair, she said.