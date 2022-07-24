ISP Forensics Lab

Matthew Gamette, director of forensic services at the Idaho State Police lab, discusses the technology at work in the lab, Monday, March 11, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho’s cold case unit began with just a few investigators seeking justice, and is now beginning to expand into something much more.

Solving a cold case can take thousands upon thousands of dollars and the use of multiple resources – but the Idaho Cold Case and Advanced DNA Methods task force is looking to extend the search for justice with a new federal grant of $2.5 million that they applied for in June of this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments