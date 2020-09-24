Support potatoes and a cause through potato gleaning
Join The Bull’s Kevin and Brenda for a tractor-drawn hayride out to the field where you can gather fresh Idaho potatoes. Requested donation is $10 per vehicle for as many potatoes as you want. Gardening tools and something to haul your potatoes in are recommended. The field is located 4 miles past Wilder on the way to Homedale. There will be signs to guide you. The event, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, hopes to raise $5,000 to go toward Operation Grateful Hearts, according to a press release, which will assist Idaho’s veterans and military families. A local business will match funds. 100% of the proceeds will be donated.
Idaho Writers League to host virtual conference
The Idaho Writers League annual conference will be a virtual event for the first time in 80 years on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to a press release, and will feature a full day of workshop, chat cafes, open mic and an announcement of contest winners.
Billed as “The virtual writers’ conference your characters would send you to,” writers and authors of all genres, experience levels and ages are invited to join.
Keynote speaker, Jack Castle, is a bestselling fiction author and “man of adventure” — experiencing everything from being a globe-trotting professional stuntman to a criminal justice professor, according to the release. Jack’s novels have been ranked as the Top 100 Bestselling books on Amazon and are available worldwide in e-book, print, iTunes, Kobo and from Barnes and Noble.
Conference workshop leaders will present on branding, fiction writing, entering contests to win, igniting creativity, making money with writing, and poetry for everyone.
For more information and registration, go to idahowritersleague.net. Cost is $55 for non-members.
Thursday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Garden City — Summer Food Distribution, 3 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Resident Talk with Kailey Barthel, 6 p.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History
Online — Readings & Conversations with Barbara Kingsolver, 8 p.m., The Cabin.
Friday
Meridian — Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd.
Online — Attend a brainstorming session with Boise State University at 10 a.m.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa — Oktoberfest, 4 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Nampa — Splash N’ Dash, 5:45 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Fourth Fridays in downtown Nampa, 6 p.m., Front Street.
Online — Fortress— a Boise area collaborative dance film, 7 p.m., MING studios.
Online — Un-Bookclub with Jackie and Hanna — Cooking!, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — The Dunzel Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.