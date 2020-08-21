The U.S. Postal Service on Friday announced the launch of a new Election Mail website at usps.com/votinginfo, which provides about voting by mail in the upcoming November election.
The launch comes as many states expand their options for voting by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. USPS recognizes "there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail."
The service has updated its website with information for both voters and election officials who want to ensure a smooth election.
People requesting a mail-in ballot must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements and should start the process early. The Postal Service recommends voters request their ballots no later than 15 days before Election Day.
The general election is Nov. 3. Idaho voters can request an absentee ballot online or by mailing a form to their county clerk's office; find more details on both options at idahovotes.gov.
“Election officials and voters are being asked to be mindful of the Postal Service’s established delivery standards and consider how the mail actually works, so that voters have adequate time to request, receive, complete and send their mail-in ballots,” according to the Post Service. "The Postal Service will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail, including ballots, in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that have been relied upon for years.”