BOISE — Ada County's positive testing rate for COVID-19 is on the decline, even as case numbers continue to rise.
The county's positivity rate is 6 to 7%, Central District Health epidemiologist Kim Link said Tuesday.
That rate has held steady in that range since the beginning of October.
"While we prefer to be below 5%, 6-7% is an OK place to be," Link told the health district board.
Statewide, the positivity rate is 12% as of Oct. 17, according to the state coronavirus data chart.
Percent positivity rate is the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in a given population. In May, the World Health Organization said governments should have a positivity rate below 5% before reopening.
Brandon Atkins, Central District Health spokesman, said the lower positivity rate meant testing capacity in Ada County was meeting the population's testing needs. But Atkins noted just because Ada County's positivity rates remained low, the case numbers in the county continued to go up.
Ada County saw 1,155 confirmed and probable cases in the week of Oct. 18-24, up from 695 new cases the week prior.
"We have far too many individuals, groups, and businesses that are not following public health guidance and the increasing risk exposures are being seeing throughout our communities," Atkins said. "Testing capacity continues to increase to meet this need but there is no guarantee that this will remain true if we can't get our communities to have better buy-in to maintaining public health mandates and guidance."
Atkins also noted that other counties in the state had much higher positive testing rates, which meant their communities have more COVID-19 cases than testing is currently capturing. Those cases will put pressure on the Treasure Valley's health care systems, according to St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus health systems' chief medical officers.
"People are tired, but it doesn't mean we don't have to continue to work to remedy transmission risk," Atkins said. "Going about our lives ignoring or relaxing known best practices is not the answer."