NAMPA — Franklin Road between Idaho Center Boulevard and Star Road in north Nampa will be closed starting Friday, according to a city press release.
The road will be closed until Dec. 6 for utility related improvements to the Amazon fulfillment center, which is currently under construction.
Amazon announced it would build a 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Nampa last month. The facility is slated to open in 2020, and several road improvements related to the project are planned over the next several years.
Businesses along Franklin will have access via N. Idaho Center Boulevard.