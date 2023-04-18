A portion of a Boise River Greenbelt trail is temporarily closed due to flooding.
The Bethine Church River Trail, a 1.6-mile unpaved stretch of the Greenbelt, has been affected by pools of water that are covering the pathway and creating muddy, hazardous conditions, according to a city of Boise news release. The closure is in effect from mile marker 3.0 to 3.5; signs have been placed along the closed section of the trail and a detour is in place starting at mile marker 2.6.
The Bethine Church River Trail is located on the south side of the river along Parkcenter Boulevard.
“Temporary Greenbelt closures are sometimes necessary as water levels on the Boise River rise and fall," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in the release. "This area, specifically, is critical wildlife habitat and riparian vegetation, so it’s important to keep folks off the pathway when it’s flooded.”
Recreationists are encouraged to use caution near the river and low-lying sections of the Greenbelt; Boise River flows are currently near 5,000 cubic feet per second. For context, when people are floating the Boise River in the summer, its speed sits at about 1,000-1,200 cubic feet per second.
A live map of any Greenbelt closures, construction or detours can be found on the city’s website.