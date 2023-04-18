Bethine Church River Trail

A portion of the Bethine Church River Trail along the Boise River Greenbelt is temporarily closed due to flooding.

 Courtesy city of Boise

A portion of a Boise River Greenbelt trail is temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Bethine Church River Trail, a 1.6-mile unpaved stretch of the Greenbelt, has been affected by pools of water that are covering the pathway and creating muddy, hazardous conditions, according to a city of Boise news release. The closure is in effect from mile marker 3.0 to 3.5; signs have been placed along the closed section of the trail and a detour is in place starting at mile marker 2.6.

