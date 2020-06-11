BOISE — A virtual meeting of Idaho's Public Charter School Commission on Thursday was disrupted when "an unauthorized person" got into the Zoom teleconference and briefly "displayed pornographic material."
Mike Keckler, spokesman for the Idaho State Board of Education, said, “Some unauthorized person somehow got into the meeting and displayed pornographic material briefly. And they canceled it and shut it down.”
Asked if the commission had implemented security protections for its Zoom meeting, Keckler said yes. “But somehow, some way, somehow, someone was able to get into the meeting, and they’re trying to figure that out right now.”
The Commission plans to reschedule the meeting and will conduct re-votes on all agenda items that had been considered prior to the interruption, according to a news release from the SBOE.
“We are disgusted by what happened today and we apologize to all participants,” Commission Chairman Alan Reed said. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident and we will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible while doing all we can to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.”