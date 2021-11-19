Wood chopping is one of the sports featured on Jaialdi’s Sports Night. The festival, normally held every five years in Boise, was postponed twice due to COVID-19. It rescheduled for 2022 but has announced it is cancelling for that date; it will return in 2025.
Jaialdi, a worldwide Basque festival that was scheduled to be held in Boise in July 2022, has been canceled.
It was determined that the event could not be held safely without "severely curtailing access to the event or limiting its scope," Jaialdi board member Amy Wray said in a news release.
The event, whose Facebook page says attracts an estimated 30,000 people, is described on its website as "a celebration of culture that is a gift from Boise’s Basque community to the world" that invites people "to dance, eat, sing, play music, and meet old and new friends." It's traditionally held every five years; the 2020 event was postponed twice due to coronavirus concerns before being canceled.
Jaialdi will return to Boise in 2025, the release said.
“Jaialdi is one of the biggest events in the state,” Wray said in the release. “This celebration typically attracts everyone from small children to elderly grandparents, as well as a large contingent of visitors from overseas."
Organizers are still finalizing refund details for Jaialdi events that were to be held at Expo Idaho. Attendees who secured hotel rooms and flights should contact their hotels or airlines directly to change their plans, the release said. More information will be shared on jaialdi.com and Jaialdi’s Facebook and Instagram pages in the coming days, the release said.
“We want to make it very clear that Jaialdi has not been canceled forever,” Wray said. “We will return to our normal schedule in 2025, and we’re looking forward to finally celebrating with friends, family, and enthusiasts from around the world.”
Jaialdi began in 1987 and started its every-five-years schedule in 1990. Prior to the pandemic, the festival had not been postponed or canceled for any reason, according to the release.
