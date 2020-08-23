The Pumpkin Fire

The Pumpkin Fire earlier this month burned over 400 acres in the Boise National Forest.

 Courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands

Regional wildfire smoke in Southwest Idaho has led the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to issue an orange air quality alert for counties in Southwest Idaho.

Air quality on Sunday is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Outdoor open burning is currently banned in southern Idaho.

While there are several fires burning throughout Idaho, wildfire smoke is also rolling in from eastern Oregon and largely from northern California, KTVB reports

The air quality alert applies to Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, and Washington counties.

Sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ's website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov

