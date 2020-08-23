Regional wildfire smoke in Southwest Idaho has led the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to issue an orange air quality alert for counties in Southwest Idaho.
Air quality on Sunday is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Outdoor open burning is currently banned in southern Idaho.
While there are several fires burning throughout Idaho, wildfire smoke is also rolling in from eastern Oregon and largely from northern California, KTVB reports.
The air quality alert applies to Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, and Washington counties.
Sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.
#Smoke plumes from over 500 #wildfires in California and Oregon will continue the low visibility and poor #AirQuality through early next week. Over 750,000 acres have burned in California over the last week. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Z6i0yPxEUq— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 22, 2020
For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ's website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov.