BOISE — Idaho officials proclaimed Polly Bemis Day and unveiled a statue of Bemis in front of the State Capitol they imagined her to have visited in 1924.
“Today you will observe that Polly is back, 97 years later,” said David Leroy, a former Idaho Lieutenant Governor who was the MC of Tuesday's event. “Polly is back.”
“Yes she is!” a voice called out. The few dozen in attendance applauded.
Tuesday's ceremony honored one of the state's most storied figures.
Bemis was born in 1853 in China. Her parents sold her into slavery and she was brought to the United States. She lived in America as both a slave and a free woman, according to author Ruthanne Lum McCunn.
Bemis was a pioneer. She is regarded as Idaho’s most famous Chinese woman, said author and historian Priscilla Wegars, who spoke during Tuesday's event.
In August 1894, she married Charlie Bemis in Warren, Idaho. The couple moved 17 miles away to the south side of the Salmon River.
Polly Bemis sewed and crocheted. She gardened in the mountains and used worms from her garden as bait. On one day, she caught 27 fish.
But her life became difficult when her husband became ill. In 1922, their house burned down. Charlie was rescued but died later that year and Polly moved to Warren while her friends rebuilt the home. Other friends took her for her first automobile ride and she saw her first train in Grangeville. She also saw her first movie.
In 1924, she visited Boise.
She returned to her house along the Salmon River in October 1924 and lived there for about a decade by herself. She died in 1933 at the age of 80.
During her life Polly Bemis saw the passage of the Page Act of 1875 and the Chinese Exclusion Act. The Page Act restricted Chinese women from immigrating. Seven years later, the Chinese Exclusion Act suspended Chinese immigration for a decade and left immigrants “ineligible” for naturalization.
Bemis had to apply for a certificate showing legal residency. Her certificate was dated Aug. 10, 1896, exactly 125 years before Tuesday.
Over the past year, Asian-Americans have faced an increase in hate crimes, in part due to racial discrimination in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asians and Asian Americans are significant to Idaho’s history, according to a report on the University of Idaho website.
Many Chinese immigrants, mostly men, were initially drawn to the state because of gold. By 1870, Idaho Territory had 4,000 Chinese residents.
But there was racial tension, Leroy said.
In 1866, the Idaho territorial legislature imposed a $5 a month tax on Chinese residents, Leroy added, and in 1886 there was an anti-Chinese convention in Boise. In 1887, a white mob killed 31 Chinese miners in Idaho.
“At least five Idaho towns forcibly expelled Chinese residents,” Leroy said. “By 1910, the Chinese population of Idaho was 859 residents.”
On Tuesday, Bemis’ story was an important point for Leroy that race, nationality and class “do not and should not” limit advancement.
“We here each in Idaho endorse this state as a place of boundless opportunity, as a place where character and hard work and ambition and friendship matter most,” Leroy said.
And for the two first-place winners of the Idaho Chinese Organization sponsored statewide Polly Bemis writing contest essay contest, her story was inspirational.
Idaho Chinese Organization President Yong Gao said Polly and Charlie Bemis' story is an example of two people from different cultures living and loving each other.
“To us, Polly Bemis, her story could have an impact on our student’s understanding of Idaho’s history and overcoming the adversity,” Gao said. “And inspiring others in the process.”
The two children, Callum McLeod and Pengjia Zha-fang, each climbed onto a stepstool to address the crowd.
"The girl did not complain about her life’s difficulties. Rather she carried on,” Zha-fang said. “Her presence added a fascinating page to Idaho’s history.”