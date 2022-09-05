Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at dozens of local schools for the Boise School Board election.
The election takes place on a different date than other local and state elections in Idaho because the district was created by an 1881 charter that predates statehood and specifies the elections are held on the first Tuesday in September in even numbered years.
Boise is Idaho’s second-largest school district based on enrollment, trailing the neighboring West Ada School District.
There are 13 candidates running for five different seats on the school board. School board members, who are also called trustees, are elected at-large. That means any voter may vote in any or all of the races they would like.
• Race 1 (two six-year terms, vote for two candidates): Krista Hasler, Beth Oppenheimer, Dave Wagers and Greg Woodard.
• Race 2 (one four-year term, vote for one candidate): Andy Hawes, Neil Mercer and Matthew Shapiro.
• Race 3 (one two-year term, vote for one candidate): Nate Dean, Dawn King, Todd Kurowski and Elizabeth Langley.
• Race 4 (one two-year term, vote for one candidate): Shiva Rajbhandari and Steve Schmidt.
To vote in the election, voters must be at least 18 years ol d and have lived within the Boise School District boundaries for at least 30 days prior to the election. Eligible voters may vote in the school board election even if they don’t have children or grandchildren attending schools in the district. Just like other Idaho elections, eligible voters who are not yet registered to vote may register at their polling location and vote that day.
Boise School District boundaries are not the same as the boundaries for the city of Boise. Interested voters who are unsure if they live within the school district boundaries may call the district office at 208-854-4000 to verify their address. Voters may vote at any polling location, and the district maintains an electronic database to check to make sure voters have not already voted absentee or at a different election.
District officials will stream live coverage of the vote counting on the Boise School District’s YouTube page. Results will be posted to the school district’s website once they start becoming available after polls close at 8 p.m., district spokesman Ryan Hill said last week.
The winners of Tuesday’s school board election will be sworn in during the Sept. 12 school board meeting.
Polling locations for Sept. 6 Boise School Board election
•Adams Elementary, 1725 Warm Springs Ave.
•Amity Elementary, 10000 W. Amity Road
•Collister Elementary, 4426 Catalpa Drive
•Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive
•Garfield Elementary, 1914 Broadway Ave.
•Grace Jordan Elementary, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave.
•Hawthorne Elementary, 2401 Targee St.
•Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive
•Highlands Elementary, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road
•Hillcrest Elementary, 2045 Pond St.
•Horizon Elementary, 730 N. Mitchell St.
•Jefferson Elementary, 200 S. Latah St.
•Koelsch Elementary, 2015 N. Curtis Road
•Lowell Elementary, 1507 N. 28th St.
•Madison Early Childhood Center, 2215 Madison Ave.
•Maple Grove Elementary, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road
•Morley Nelson Elementary, 7701 W. Northview St.
•Mountain View E lementary, 3500 Cabarton Lane.
•Owyhee-Harbor, 3434 Pasadena Dr.
•Roosevelt Elementary, 908 E. Jefferson St.
•Shadow Hills Elementary, 8301 W. Sloan St.
•Taft Elementary, 3722 Anderson St.
•Trail Wind Elementary, 3701 E. Lake Forest Drive
•Valley View Elementary, 3555 Milwaukee St.
•Washington Elementary, 1607 N. 15th St.
•White Pine Elementary, 401 E. Linden St.
•Whittier Elementary, 301 N. 29th St.
•Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St.
•East Junior High, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave.
•Fairmont Junior High, 2121 N. Cole Road
•Hillside Junior High, 3536 W. Hill Road
•Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive
•North Junior High, 1105 N. 13th St.
•Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane
•South Junior High, 3101 Cassia St.
•Boise High School, 1010 Washington St.
•Borah High School, 6001 Cassia St.
•Dennis Technical Education Center- Industry Room, Suite 110, 3324 S. Milwaukee St.
•Capital High School, 8055 Goddard Road
•Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave.