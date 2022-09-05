Boise School District sign

All five of the Boise School District School Board incumbents announced Thursday they will run for reelection.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at dozens of local schools for the Boise School Board election.

The election takes place on a different date than other local and state elections in Idaho because the district was created by an 1881 charter that predates statehood and specifies the elections are held on the first Tuesday in September in even numbered years.

