With the May 17 primary election steadily approaching, election offices need poll workers to accurately and efficiently process ballots and assist voters — and offices seem to have the workers they need.
Poll workers are key to running any election, so they are still being encouraged to apply even with an abundance already working election day.
Neither Canyon County nor Ada County are short-staffed, according to their elections offices.
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said the county also has many poll workers on call.
“You never really know for sure if we will be short-staffed, but it looks like right now, we are in good shape,” Yamamoto said.
In Ada County, Mitch Lange, the county's poll workers and training specialist, said the office encourages people to apply through its website, adacounty.id.gov/elections, which has criteria for potential poll workers to follow.
“We are still looking, but we should be fully staffed this election,” Lange said.
Yamamoto said Canyon County will have two early voting locations this year, one in Nampa and one in Caldwell.
“We’ve been trying to do this for quite some time,” he said. “There is very few places that may be willing to have something like this and maybe none that will do two weeks of early voting.”
Last year, there were complaints of long voting lines in the county.
“In my mind, that was during COVID and we lost a lot of locations and poll workers,” Yamamoto said. “We will still have normal polling locations and we have the poll workers we need.”
According to Ada County’s elections website, poll workers need to be ready to work from 7 a.m. to nearly 9 p.m., after all the ballots are counted.
They also are encouraged to bring enough to eat, as they cannot leave throughout the process, and may want to request an absentee ballot as the worker cannot leave the polling location to go vote themselves.
“Simply put, we depend on our poll workers. They play a key role in Election Day tasks and make it possible for us to make the voting process a positive experience for our community,” the Ada County Elections website said.