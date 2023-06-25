Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

The Idaho Republican Party logo hangs outside the door to the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration on May 17, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published June 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A group of five Idaho Republican legislators has come out against proposed GOP rule changes they say will harm young voters and party leaders.

Idaho GOP party officials will vote on 23 proposed rule changes and 26 proposed resolutions, during this weekend’s Idaho Republican Party state central committee meeting at Living Waters Ranch in Challis.

