Republican Sens. Jeff Agenbroad of Nampa, Carl Crabtree of Grangeville and Jim Woodward of Sagle said their votes to hold a charter school bill in committee earlier this year prompted a Boise businessman to make a series of individual and business donations to their primary opponents as an act of political retribution. 

 Photos courtesy of the Idaho Legislature

Originally published Sept. 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint.

Williams-Agenbroad emails

These two screenshots are from an email Larry Williams sent to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad on April 2, 2022, referencing his unhappiness with Agenbroad over his votes on education during the legislative session, and Agenbroad’s reply.
Marianne Williams Park

In 2005, Boise businessman Larry Williams donated the land for a southeast Boise park that opened in 2013 and is named in honor of his wife, Marianne. 
Albertsons Stadium plaza

Larry and Marianne Williams have donated millions of dollars to Boise State University over several decades. This plaza near the Albertsons Stadium is named after them. 

