Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.

Current state Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the Senate, told the Idaho Press in an email, “I paid to rent the cafeteria at Centennial. West Ada rents many of its facilities to businesses, non-profits, etc.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments