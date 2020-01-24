CALDWELL — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after police say he drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 84, causing a nine-car pileup near Caldwell.
Christian Neftali Salgado of Nampa was booked in the Canyon County Jail on misdemeanor charges of excessive DUI and an open container violation.
Salgado's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday via video before Magistrate Judge James C. Peart, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
Idaho State Police said in a release issued Thursday Salgado had been driving east in the westbound lanes of I-84 when he hit an oncoming Toyota Camry about 7:10 p.m. at mile marker 29.
The collision soon caused a chain of crashes involving seven other vehicles. Police said no one was injured in the pileup, and all drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Both westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about an hour after the crash, police said. The right lane remained closed for an additional 45 minutes.