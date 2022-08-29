...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather.
Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man's name and cause of death have not been released.
Caldwell Police responded to a report of a male with a possible gunshot wound to the chest at the residence at 9:36 p.m. Friday. The man was checked by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene.
People at the residence told officers that Ahumada committed the crime and left prior to the officers' arrival. According to a Caldwell Police release, there was no indication of anyone else's involvement in the crime.
Caldwell detectives, assisted by the Nampa Police Department’s Crime Lab team, will continue the investigation. Police found Ahumada at West Valley Medical Center and took her to the Canyon County Jail.
Police have determined this to be an isolated event with no threat to the public.