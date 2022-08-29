Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather.

Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man's name and cause of death have not been released.

