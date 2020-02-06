NAMPA — A 28-year-old woman was hit by a truck as she attempted to cross East Karcher Road Wednesday evening, according to police.
Nampa Police Detective Gary Marang said the woman, a Nampa resident, was struck at about 8:25 p.m. by an eastbound, white Ford F-250. The incident occurred in the 400 block of East Karcher Road, according to police, which is east of Northside Boulevard and near the Amalgamated Sugar factory.
The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Nampa man, told police he was unable to see the woman due to poor weather conditions and her dark clothing. She also wasn't using a marked crosswalk. Marang said investigators don't believe alcohol was a factor.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, Marang said. Her current condition is unknown.
"The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigating officers," Marang said. "The crash investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details to be released at this time."