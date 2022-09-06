Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Authorities have released more information about the deadly shooting that happened Sept. 1 in Nampa, including the victim's identity.

Joe Flores, 24, of Caldwell, was identified as the victim on Tuesday by the Nampa Police Department. Flores was shot during a gang-related incident in the parking lot of a Nampa business in the 2100 block of North Cassia Street just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said.

Shooting leaves one dead in Nampa

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments