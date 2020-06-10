BOISE — Boise’s new police chief made his introduction to members of the Boise media via a video press conference Wednesday, where one of the first questions asked was about defunding the department he’s been hired to lead.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean introduced Ryan Lee, the services branch chief of the Portland Police Bureau who will take over as chief of the Boise Police Department on July 1. City Council unanimously approved his appointment Tuesday night.
Wednesday's press conference took place against the backdrop of protests in Boise and across the country against police brutality against African Americans, and amid calls from some to “defund the police” — meaning cutting dollars from police budgets and reinvesting them into community programs.
The second question Lee fielded was what his thoughts were on removing money from the Boise Police Department and reallocating it to other services.
“I understand the sentiment behind it, but I think it’s the challenge of the modern city,” Lee said. “The need for police services is not going to disappear, especially the critical police service. And if we want police service that reflects what the community wants, there needs to be that opportunity for the officers to engage.”
While it has been shown to lower crime rates, community policing, he pointed out, is resource-intensive.
McLean was also asked if she believed in defunding the police.
“I want to say clearly that public safety is my first priority,” McLean said. “So no I do not intend to propose defunding of the police, but am instead in full support of our police department as they seek to provide services to this community to keep our residents safe.”
Lee said he believes “we need to be mindful and thoughtful about police funding.”
“But to that end I think we also have to recognize that the driving factors of crime in the United States really are poverty and addiction, and it’s appropriate for us to partner with organizations and groups to help address those issues,” he said.
Working with community members isn’t new for Lee. Appointed to the Portland Police Bureau in 2000, he rose through the ranks over the next 20 years. While in a leadership role in the Portland Police Bureau, he became known for rolling out a new philosophy on crowd control — or to use the bureau’s less aggressive term “crowd management.”
The department's approach to crowd control has received both praise and criticism. Portland’s police chief stepped down as chief Monday night amid officers’ interactions with demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, and a federal judge on Tuesday sided with the city’s mayor and ordered a 14-day ban on most use of tear gas on protesters.
One of the cornerstones of the philosophy Lee ascribed to, though, had to do with getting in touch with the organizers of a demonstration ahead of time and encouraging self-policing at an event.
He referenced that tactic during Wednesday’s press conference.
“I think it really reflects sort of the larger question of my policing philosophy which is: to help connect and understand the different voices that are out there, to help listen and hear those voices,” Lee said.
McLean, in her introduction of Lee, also touted his ability to work with community members.
“Now more than ever it’s important to have a partnership-builder in that office, and that’s what he is,” she said.
Lee said, his first priority upon taking up leadership of the Boise Police Department would have been to meet the organization’s leadership, as well as community members themselves — but acknowledged social distancing might make that more difficult.
“I think that’s going to be part of the challenge,” he said. “Idaho is in a position where some of the restrictions are being eased related to the coronavirus. That might make it a little bit easier for me to connect to the community, but I think it’s really a strategy of going out and being accessible and available … and getting to know what the community needs from its police, what it expects from its police, and getting to know the department, and how the department envisions itself as delivering that service.”
HIRING PROCESS
The hiring process for Boise's police chief began roughly eight months ago, Lee said. That was prior to McLean’s tenure as mayor, she pointed out when asked.
McLean said the city developed “several different layers” of panels, and noted Lee met with people in person in the early stages of the selection process.
“Then I believe they whittled it down to four finalists,” McLean said. “I interviewed those four, and then proposed two finalists, that then through Zoom participated in three or four community panels.”
After that, McLean said, city council members had the opportunity to speak with Lee directly during the background-checking process, “so that there was a chance for everyone to get to know him … prior to the vote last night.”
As for Lee, he said he knew of Boise’s reputation as an “absolutely amazing” community close to the outdoors, which was one of the reasons he wanted to take the position. He said he had two friends who moved to Boise, and he asked them to tell him if the position of police chief ever opened up.
About two weeks later, it did, he said.
“It was the right opportunity in the right place and the right time in my life,” he said.