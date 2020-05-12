BOISE — After “multiple instances of trespassing, graffiti, illegal parking, and concerns about other illegal activity after dark,” the law enforcement will be focusing directed patrols on the Table Rock area.
That’s according to a Facebook post from the Boise Police Department. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will also be involved in those efforts, according to the post.
“Parking is not allowed on the road leading to Table Rock, except in one marked area,” the post reads. “Vehicles found parked on the road could be towed and the owners could be cited.”
The area around Table Rock is owned by a private party, and there is a no trespassing agreement in place, according to the post. The private property is marked with signs warning against trespassing.
Parking is prohibited on East Table Rock Road, south of Wild Horse Lane, according to the post. People caught trespassing in the area could be cited or arrested.
“In an effort to ensure the safety of visitors and to preserve the natural resource that Table Rock offers our community, officers ask that everyone complies with the regulations in place,” according to the post.