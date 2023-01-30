...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A substitute teacher was arrested after, police say, he perpetuated and recorded fights involving students in his classroom.
Ettson Arreola was teaching at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell on Thursday when two fights broke out between students in Arreola's classroom.
Both fights — one involving two male students and one involving two female students — were encouraged by Arreola, police said. Additionally, Arreola recorded the fights on video, which was later shared on social media and brought to the attention of Caldwell Police Department School Resource Officers, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Arreola has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor injury to a child, four counts of misdemeanor violation of juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight; and one count of misdemeanor inciting a riot.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that Arreola set a timer and encouraged the students to fight for 10 seconds, while he recorded it," the release said. "Fortunately, the students who were involved were not injured."
Arreola has also been barred from contacting the students involved or any student in the Caldwell School District.
“The Caldwell School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior," Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said in the release. "The personal safety and welfare of each child is of paramount concern to the district. The district has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of all students. We are providing support for the students involved and are actively cooperating with law enforcement."