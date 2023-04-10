Police sirens crime scene tape (ISJ)

Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a confrontation that resulted in shots fired, a man dead and an officer hospitalized Monday morning.

Deputies shot and killed a 40-year-old man after he grabbed an officer and stabbed him multiple times, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release. The officer who was stabbed underwent multiple surgeries Monday and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, the release said.

