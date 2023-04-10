Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a confrontation that resulted in shots fired, a man dead and an officer hospitalized Monday morning.
Deputies shot and killed a 40-year-old man after he grabbed an officer and stabbed him multiple times, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release. The officer who was stabbed underwent multiple surgeries Monday and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, the release said.
The man who was killed was identified as Jared Decker, of Boise, on Monday by the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, the coroner’s office said. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Three other deputies involved in the incident were not hurt.
The incident began at 2 a.m. Monday when a 911 call alerted officers to a man wearing dark clothing walking in the right eastbound lane of traffic on Interstate 84. The caller said at least two trucks had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the man. Deputies arrived moments later and tried to talk to the man and asked him to get off the highway, the release said.
The man, who was walking a bike, refused, yelled at the deputies, and kept walking.
“After a few minutes of trying to talk to the man, a team of four deputies decided to take him in to custody to get him off the highway,” the release said.
As Decker continued to walk on I-84, a deputy grabbed his backpack, and Decker in turn grabbed the deputy, took him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times, the release said.
At that point, two other officers fired their guns at Decker. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m.
Eastbound lanes of traffic on I-84 near milepost 59 and the Eisenman Road exit, east of Boise, were closed for most of Monday morning, causing significant backup for eastbound traffic until Monday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Boise Police.