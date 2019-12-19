BOISE — Boise police officers early Thursday morning served a search warrant in a drug investigation in Northwest Boise.
Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department, confirmed the police action started between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. It was still ongoing by 8:30 a.m. she said. Officers served the warrant on Shields Avenue, just east of the intersection of State Street and Highway 55. Williams confirmed the department’s Special Operations Unit is on the scene, providing security for detectives as they serve the warrant.
As of about 8:30 a.m., no arrests had been made, she added.
The investigation is ongoing.