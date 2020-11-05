Nampa police are looking for the driver who struck an elderly woman with a vehicle and fled the scene Thursday.
Police responded to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of 11th Avenue South and 12th Street South, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.
Nampa police are asking for help from the public in identifying the driver. The suspect vehicle is a 2007 light-colored Dodge Caliber that's missing a passenger-side mirror and may have other damage. It fled north on 11th Avenue South after hitting the woman.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Nampa Police Officer Angela Phillips at 208-468-5310 or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257.