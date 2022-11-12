FRUITLAND — Police were outside a home in Fruitland on Saturday with a tractor and dumpster because of a lead they received in relation to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old boy who went missing in July of 2021.
Crime scene tape blocked off most of the road in a neighborhood across the field near the Vaughan family home in Fruitland.
The fence from the home was taken apart to allow a tractor to enter the backyard.
"During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains," Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told KTVB at the scene on Saturday evening.
Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue was also on scene with Idaho State Police and the Fruitland Police Department. Huff said authorities arrived on scene late Friday. The efforts are expected to continue Sunday, Huff said.
Huff said in a previous press conference that his department had gathered a tremendous amount of data, serving 27 search warrants and triple that number in consensual searches.
"It takes an intense effort, and a lot of work to document all of the leads as they're coming in. And at the conclusion of this investigation, I'm hopeful we'll find the answers. It's important that our case is organized and very strong," Huff said on July 22.
Huff said authorities now believe that Vaughan disappeared in a smaller window of time than originally thought, around 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 27, 2021. That was when Tyler Vaughan, Michael's father, said he was in a back bedroom tending to his daughter and ordering pizza. Tyler Vaughan said he then came out to the living room and Michael was missing.
This story is still developing and will be updated.