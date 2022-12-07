Moscow murders Hyundai

Stock image of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra provided by the Moscow Police Department.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police are looking for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra who may have “critical information” to share about the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

According to a Moscow Police Department news release, tips and leads have led investigators to believe a vehicle was in the area of the crime scene on King Street during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed during those early morning hours in their King Street residence.

Originally published Dec. 7 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Recommended for you

Load comments