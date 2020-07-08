CALDWELL — Police are searching for a missing Caldwell teen who was last seen July 1 and reported missing soon after.
Alyhia Marie Grigg-Crofutt, 16, has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment, police said. No additional information was provided about the teen or her disappearance.
Police ask anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency, or to leave an anonymous tip at 343cops.com or by calling 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be left using the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, and is available on iTunes or in the Google Play Store.