The Garden City Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at the 4100 block of Adams Street in Garden City around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing an adult male in his late teens or early 20s entering the bank and giving a teller a demand note. He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot, according to a press release from Garden City Police.

