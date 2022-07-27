...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The suspect of a Tuesday bank robbery in Garden City is seen exiting the bank located in the 4100 block of Adams Street.
The Garden City Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the incident at the 4100 block of Adams Street in Garden City around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing an adult male in his late teens or early 20s entering the bank and giving a teller a demand note. He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot, according to a press release from Garden City Police.
The suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, a black hat with a logo, and white shoes. He's described as white, approximately 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, the release said. He was last reported seen near the intersection of East 41st and Adams in Garden City.
Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950, or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).