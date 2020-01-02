CALDWELL — Caldwell police are asking for help from the public in finding a man and woman they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday night and attacked a clerk working there.
The incident occurred about 6:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Cleveland Road in Caldwell, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. The clerk working in the convenience store would later tell police she’d been assaulted by a woman at the counter, who then “forcibly” took money from the register, according to the release. The woman then fled the store with a man in a silver Toyota Sienna van, police believe.
Police have identified the woman as Jennifer Dodgson, and believe the man to be Guillermo Pascual. Officers have since found the van they believe was used in the incident, at a residence on Linda Lane in Caldwell.
Police have yet to locate Dogson and Guillermo, however. Police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531. Tips can remain anonymous, according to the release.