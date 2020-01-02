CALDWELL — Caldwell police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday night and attacked a clerk working there, and a man who allegedly helped the woman get away.
The incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. at a store in the 5000 block of East Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.
The clerk working in the convenience store later told police she’d been assaulted by a woman at the counter, who then “forcibly” took money from the register, according to the release. The woman then fled the store with a man in a silver Toyota Sienna van, police believe.
Police have identified the woman as Jennifer Dodgson, and believe the man to be Guillermo Pascual. Police did not identify what city or cities they live in. Officers have since found the van they believe was used in the incident at a residence on Linda Lane in Caldwell.
Police have yet to locate Dodgson and Pascual, who were not at that residence or found to be in the area.
Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531. Tips can remain anonymous, according to the release.