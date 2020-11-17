CALDWELL — Police are searching for a missing Caldwell couple who failed to return after a weekend trip in Entreprise, Oregon, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Police said Jesse and Stacy Tindell, both 39, were supposed to arrive back in Caldwell on Sunday, but the pair never came home.
The couple was last known to be driving a red 2011 Toyota Rav 4, with Idaho license plate No. 2CPS280. No additional information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Caldwell police 208-455-4630.