BOISE — Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman on the Greenbelt last month.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on May 18, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s blog. The woman told deputies she was on a walk with her husband and child when she got ahead of them on a dirt path just west of the Idaho 21 bridge. A naked man wearing a neon green and orange backpack stepped out of some bushes and began following her, she said.
“The man said he didn’t mean to startle the woman and began following her down the path,” according to the post. “The woman yelled for her husband and the naked man immediately ran away.”
The woman estimated the man to be in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair, a mustache, and a beard, according to the post. Although deputies searched the area, they weren’t able to find the man. Police would like to talk with anyone who has information about the incident. They can call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.