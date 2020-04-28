CALDWELL — Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant early Tuesday at a Caldwell property as part of a continued investigation into stolen goods and other criminal activity, according to police.
Joe Decker, a spokesman for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were assisted by the Caldwell and Nampa police departments during the search in the 4400 block of Farmway Road, which started about 6:30 a.m.
Due to the size and layout of the property, multiple teams from the differing jurisdictions were utilized to "provide enough support to safely secure and search the property," Decker said. Three adults were detained for questioning by investigators.
"Although the tactical teams have trained together previously, this is one of the first times the three agency teams have worked together in a simultaneous single location operation," Decker said. "No injuries were reported during the service of the warrant."
The investigation remains ongoing, Decker said. No additional information was available.