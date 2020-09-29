BOISE — Of the bookings into the Ada County Jail from 28 days in August and September, roughly a quarter have been simply because a person failed to appear in court or violated terms of supervision.
On average, over the course of the time the Idaho Press tracked the numbers, roughly six people per day were booked into the jail only because they had a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear in court, or because they violated parole or probation. During the same period of time, an average of about 23 people were booked into the Ada County Jail every day.
The analysis excluded people who were booked into jail on additional charges. Police don’t usually make an effort to arrest someone solely on a failure to appear warrant — there is usually another reason for the initial contact, such as a traffic stop. But if a person misses court, a judge will issue a warrant for their arrest. When officers check a person’s identification during a contact, that warrant will appear, and police can make the arrest.
But they don’t have to. In March, Treasure Valley police agencies told the Idaho Press their officers would exercise more discretion in making arrests, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While they would still be making arrests for public safety reasons and in violent situations, in many cases officers did stop making arrests for things such as failures to appear in court.
Those decisions were reflected in the population of the Ada County Jail, a facility that has had problems with overcrowding in recent years.
On March 16, there were 1,054 people in the Ada County Jail. By July 1, that number had plummeted to 683 people, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
But the number has since been on the uptick again — on Monday, there were 909 people in the jail, “our highest number in months,” according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday there were 896 people in the jail, he said. As of Thursday, the jail had five active cases of COVID-19, according to a blog on the sheriff's office's website. The jail has seen a total of 247 positive tests since the pandemic began.
That increase comes even as police agencies said recently they are still encouraging officers to use discretion when making arrests.
Boise police officers are still using discretion to be mindful of concerns about the virus, department spokeswoman Haley Williams told the Idaho Press earlier this month. Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department, said Meridian’s officers are also exercising discretion in making arrests due to virus concerns. Orr wrote in a statement that deputies can make a "field-based decision" on whether to arrest someone.
"Our patrol deputies understand the issues our jail staff has to deal with as they manage an inmate population in the midst of a contagious viral pandemic, and use that knowledge when making the field-based decision," Orr wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
Population numbers are shooting upward in jails across the country though, and have been for weeks.
“Even as the pandemic has spiked in many parts of the country, 71% of the 668 jails we’ve been tracking saw population increases from May 1st to July 22nd, and 84 jails had more people incarcerated on July 22nd than they did in March,” according to an Aug. 5 report from the think tank Prison Policy Initiative. “This trend is particularly alarming since we know it’s possible to further reduce these populations: in our previous analysis we found that local governments initially took swift action to minimize jail populations, resulting in a median drop of more than 30% between March and May.”
The Canyon County Jail has surpassed some of its pre-pandemic numbers. On March 16, there were 411 people in the jail; much like in Ada County, the population dropped, and by May 1, there were 314 people in the jail. On Tuesday, there were 450.