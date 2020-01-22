GARDEN VALLEY — Police have identified the mother and son who died in what officials believe to be a murder suicide early Tuesday morning near Garden Valley.
Police believe Joshua Beckwith, the adult son of Helen Beckwith, shot and killed her not long after 12 a.m. Tuesday before he shot and killed himself at a home in Boise County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Officer responded at 12:17 a.m. to what was originally reported as a domestic dispute involving gunshots.
Two other adults were in the home when Joshua Beckwith fired the shots, according to the release, but they were able to leave safely.
Upon searching the home, police found both Joshua and Helen Beckwith in an upstairs room, deceased.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.