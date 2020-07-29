One man was booked into the Canyon County Jail Tuesday night after police say he led them on a cross-county car chase beginning in Meridian.
Derek Besse, 44, was booked into the jail on one count of attempting to flee or elude a police officer — a felony — as well as three felony warrants for parole violations, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. Police say the pursuit began at about 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane, when a Meridian police officer caught sight of Besse’s white pickup. The officer recognized the vehicle from a reported battery earlier in the day, according to the release.
The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Besse fled west , sometimes driving as fast as 80 mph, the release states. Besse turned south on Can-Ada Road and kept driving west on Interstate 84.
At one point, near milepost 35, Besse stopped to let a female passenger out of the truck, but kept driving after that, according to the release. Eventually, Nampa police used a spike strip to deflate one of the truck’s tires; Besse ended up crashing in a ditch near milepost 29, which ended the pursuit.
“The suspect was quickly apprehended by Meridian officers and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” according to the release.
After that Besse was booked into the Canyon County Jail, according to the release.