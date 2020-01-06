BOISE — Police have identified the man they say on Monday climbed into an occupied vehicle and hit a police officer with it, sending the officer to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lantz Reeves, 31, of Boise, is charged with six crimes - four felonies and two misdemeanors - including assault or battery upon certain personnel, with an aggravated enhancement.
At about 12:15 p.m., officers were attempting to arrest Reeves on a felony warrant in the area of State and Fargo streets, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Reeves fled in a vehicle, but crashed into a utility box not long after that. Officers arrived and chased him on foot, according to the release.
During the pursuit, Reeves entered an occupied vehicle and used it to strike an officer, police say.
The officer was rushed to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Other officers took the suspect into custody, according to the release.
The officer was treated and later released from the hospital, according to the release from the department.