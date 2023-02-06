Caldwell School District

A middle-school substitute teacher who allegedly encouraged students to fight in his classroom has been arrested, the Caldwell Police Department said.

 Chris Bronson/IPT

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This article was originally published on KTVB.com on Jan. 27.

BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said.

Recommended for you

Load comments