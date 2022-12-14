University of Idaho vigil Moscow

People gather for a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review

Investigators took a moment Tuesday to reflect on the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students who were killed in an off-campus home one month ago.

Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was called at home on Sunday, Nov. 13, and told the shocking news that four people had been found dead, he recounted in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.

