NAMPA — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries at several Nampa businesses, according to the Nampa Police Department.
Police said the teen — who is from Nampa and remains unnamed — faces five counts of burglary, five counts of vandalism and one count of petite theft. He is accused of breaking into four vape shops and a pawn shop.
The break-ins were reported early Wednesday via alarms or phone calls from the businesses, police said. Through video surveillance, officers were able to identify the suspect's potential vehicle, which later led to the apprehension of the teen.
Police said the vehicle was connected to "an earlier call in the morning in which a citizen reported a similar vehicle at a local auto dealership at an unusual time of day." The alert helped police find and identify the 17-year-old.
"We appreciate the community’s investment in crime prevention in their neighborhood and we strongly encourage the public to report activity that is suspicious or unusual as soon as possible," police said in a department release Wednesday. "Together we are much more successful at crime reduction and keeping our community safe."
Investigators continue working to identify any additional suspects, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Nampa Police Cpl. Bryce Martin at 208-468-4486.