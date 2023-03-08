Officer-involved shooting near Timberline High March 8

Tape and police vehicles are seen at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in southeast Boise. Two officers shot at a man, who is expected to survive.

Police are investigating after officers shot at a man around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the southeast corner of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street, near Timberline High School. 

Two officers — one from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and one from the Boise Police Department — shot at a man who "appeared to discharge what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of the officers," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. The man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he is expected "to be treated and released sometime shortly and booked into Ada County Jail," Winegar said.

