...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LOWER TREASURE VALLEY
COUNTY...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 412 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was near
Notus, or near Parma moving northeast at 15 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Sand Hollow around 420 PM MST.
New Plymouth and Letha around 510 PM MST.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 214DEG 14KT 4375 11686
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Tape and police vehicles are seen at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in southeast Boise. Two officers shot at a man, who is expected to survive.
Police are investigating after officers shot at a man around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the southeast corner of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street, near Timberline High School.
Two officers — one from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and one from the Boise Police Department — shot at a man who "appeared to discharge what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of the officers," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. The man was struck and taken to a hospital, where he is expected "to be treated and released sometime shortly and booked into Ada County Jail," Winegar said.
Winegar said no officers were injured and that "uninvolved people don't appear to have any injuries."
Winegar said investigators recovered a "CO2-powered BB gun replica firearm that looked very, very real" from near the scene and added that "we don't have other information as to whether there were other weapons or firearms involved."
Winegar said officers from multiple police agencies pursued the man in his vehicle before he stopped and exited his vehicle, at which time he appeared to discharge what appeared to be a firearm. The pursuit started in Star, continued into Eagle and ended in Boise. Police began trying to locate the man after receiving a call that a man from Oregon had made threats to his family in southeast Boise and was traveling from Oregon to Boise.
Timberline High was never placed on lockdown; Winegar said the school was "very close" to being placed on lockdown, but that the situation, once it reached the area near the school, ended quickly and negated the need.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy, while the incident is investigated by the critical incident task force, led by the Meridian Police Department.