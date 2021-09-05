We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A man was arrested early Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred near 6th and Grove streets in downtown Boise.
According to a news release from the Boise Police Department, 20-year-old Timmothy Morgan, of Meridian, was taken into custody shortly after a shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m.
Officers in downtown heard multiple shots fired in the area, according to Boise Police.
As they approached the intersection of 6th and Grove, they reported seeing a man dragging a male victim out of the street. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted lifesaving care.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Multiple witnesses to the shooting said the suspect fled before officers arrived. Police formed a large perimeter and searched the area, which led to Morgan being taken into custody.
He was booked into the Ada County Jail for alleged Murder in the Second Degree and Enhancement-Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony, the news release stated.