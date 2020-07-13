OWYHEE COUNTY — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent suicide involving a man who was arrested on suspicion of DUI moments before.
The man — a 57-year-old from Battle Mountain, Nevada, whose name hasn't been released — was arrested Thursday afternoon on state Highway 51 near the Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee County after police received a tip he was possibly driving while impaired.
The man's vehicle, a mid-sized RV, was stopped by an agent with the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, who then contacted Idaho State Police, since the man wasn't a tribal member, and the investigation was taking place on a state highway, according to an ISP release issued Monday.
The man allegedly failed the field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody after a trooper found additional evidence, police said. Before he was taken to jail, the man was allowed to reenter the RV to care for his dog, which was inside.
Police said the trooper followed him, and upon entering, the man "accessed a handgun and fired a single shot." He was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:30 p.m.
Neither the trooper, who didn't fire his weapon, or the federal agent, who heard the shot, were injured.
Police said per department policy, the involved trooper is on administrative leave, and the agency's detectives will be assisted by the FBI and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
The criminal investigation's findings will be submitted to the Owyhee County prosecutor for review, police said. An internal investigation also will be completed to determine ISP procedures were followed.