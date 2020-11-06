BOISE — Police have arrested one woman in connection with the shooting death of a man near Boise Towne Square last week.
Eava June-Mccarthy, 18, of Nampa is charged with second-degree murder and destruction of evidence, both felonies, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Caldwell police officers arrested her on Monday, on an active warrants for second-degree murder, according to the release.
Officers believe she has ties to the death of a man in the 7000 block of Emerald Street, and they believe Mccarthy knew the person who died. Police responded to the location just before 1 a.m. Oct. 30 and found a man shot in a hallway there. Although first responders rushed him to the hospital, he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities initially booked Mccarthy into the Canyon County Jail; she has since been transferred to the Ada County Jail, according to the release.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for additional arrests,” the release reads. “Investigators are asking for any businesses in the area that have not already spoken with police and have security video to contact police. Detectives are interested in looking for passing vehicles between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday October 29th and 1:00 a.m. on Friday October 30th.”
Police are specifically interested in talking with businesses on Emerald Street between Milwaukee Street and Cole Road. They also want to talk with businesses on Cole Road between Milwaukee Street and Interstate-184, and also businesses on Milwaukee Street between Emerald Street and the interstate.
Anyone with information about the caste can call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.